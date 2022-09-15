Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $235.80

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.80 ($2.85) and traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.60). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.60), with a volume of 44,081 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of £191.92 million and a PE ratio of 693.55.

In other news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 25,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £56,749.50 ($68,571.17).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

