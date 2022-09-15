Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.34

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.34 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 49.55 ($0.60). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 49.55 ($0.60), with a volume of 4,401 shares changing hands.

Northern Bear Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.51.

About Northern Bear

(Get Rating)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Construction Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Bear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Bear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.