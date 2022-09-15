Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Capital Group International Inc. CA

Capital Group International Inc. CA lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,644,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 3.4 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

NOC stock opened at $484.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $497.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

