Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.86

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and traded as low as $28.00. Northway Financial shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 12,037 shares traded.
Northway Financial Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.
Northway Financial Company Profile
Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.
