Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.74. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 2,337,985 shares trading hands.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

