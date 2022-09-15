Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

