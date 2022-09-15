Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $83.31.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

