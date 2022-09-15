Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.42 and last traded at $92.42. Approximately 64,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,199,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average is $93.21. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 48.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after buying an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.