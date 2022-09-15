Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 7.6%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 2.98 and last traded at 3.05. Approximately 41,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,060,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.30.
OTLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.02.
The business has a fifty day moving average of 3.59 and a 200-day moving average of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 3,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
