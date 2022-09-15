Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $116.24

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $116.24 and traded as low as $105.80. Omega Flex shares last traded at $105.80, with a volume of 8,379 shares trading hands.

Omega Flex Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

In other news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $106,053.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,151,630.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Omega Flex news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 8,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $1,065,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,874,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark F. Albino sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $106,053.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,151,630.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,466 shares of company stock worth $2,784,543 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Omega Flex by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Stories

