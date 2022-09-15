Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $116.24

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $116.24 and traded as low as $105.80. Omega Flex shares last traded at $105.80, with a volume of 8,379 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.24.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 40.35%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 11.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Omega Flex during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex during the second quarter worth about $584,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000.
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
