Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $116.24

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $116.24 and traded as low as $105.80. Omega Flex shares last traded at $105.80, with a volume of 8,379 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.24.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 40.35%.

In other news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total value of $1,178,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,532 shares in the company, valued at $29,412,336.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Omega Flex news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 8,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $1,065,166.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,874,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total value of $1,178,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,532 shares in the company, valued at $29,412,336.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,466 shares of company stock worth $2,784,543. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 11.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Omega Flex during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex during the second quarter worth about $584,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

