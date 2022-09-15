Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.65 and traded as high as C$1.78. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 12,391 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 15.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.69.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.