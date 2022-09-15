Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.35

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and traded as high as $51.83. Onex shares last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 449 shares traded.
ONEXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Onex from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.
Onex Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.50.
Onex Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Onex’s payout ratio is currently 3.46%.
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
