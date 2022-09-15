Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 3,597 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOO opened at $90.37 on Thursday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $109.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.15.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.