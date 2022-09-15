Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,706 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,712,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $1,311,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,781,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.42.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.11. The firm has a market cap of $167.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

