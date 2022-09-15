Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

