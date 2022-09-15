Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 761,413 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $182.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

