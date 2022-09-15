Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 606,500 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the August 15th total of 437,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 356.8 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

Shares of OVCHF opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

