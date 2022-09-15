Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Position Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 158.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

