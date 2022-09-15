Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.76. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and other industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiates legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.