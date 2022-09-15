Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $280.44

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.44 ($3.39) and traded as low as GBX 261 ($3.15). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.17), with a volume of 608,515 shares trading hands.

Pantheon International Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 38.06 and a quick ratio of 37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 247.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 262.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 280.44.

Insider Activity

In other Pantheon International news, insider John Burgess bought 758,281 shares of Pantheon International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £2,001,861.84 ($2,418,876.08).

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

