Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $280.44

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.44 ($3.39) and traded as low as GBX 261 ($3.15). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.17), with a volume of 608,515 shares trading hands.

Pantheon International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 262.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 280.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.17.

Insider Transactions at Pantheon International

In other news, insider John Burgess acquired 758,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £2,001,861.84 ($2,418,876.08).

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

