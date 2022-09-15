Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.22

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAAGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 24.22 and last traded at 25.09, with a volume of 95800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 25.44.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paramount Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAAGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.