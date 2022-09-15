Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.22

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 24.22 and last traded at 25.09, with a volume of 95800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 25.44.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paramount Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paramount Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.