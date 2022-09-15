Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Shares Gap Down to $14.99

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $14.01. Patria Investments shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 8,438 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAX. Bank of America began coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Patria Investments Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $746.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.
Patria Investments Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Investments
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 3,256.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patria Investments (PAX)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.