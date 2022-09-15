Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Shares Gap Down to $14.99

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $14.01. Patria Investments shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 8,438 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAX. Bank of America began coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $746.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 3,256.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

