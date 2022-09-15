PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,505,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,481,729 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,215,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 57,197 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $97.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $285.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

