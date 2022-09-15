PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

PayPal Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $97.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $285.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

