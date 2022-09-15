Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEBO. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.89. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

In related news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

