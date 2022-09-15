Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $71.67

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.67 and last traded at $71.72, with a volume of 525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Perficient to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Perficient Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,195,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Perficient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,561 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,716 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

