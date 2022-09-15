Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.30 and last traded at 0.30. Approximately 58,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 92,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from 4,800.00 to 4,750.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.29.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

