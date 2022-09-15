PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.23

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.59. PetVivo shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 18,760 shares.

PetVivo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Get PetVivo alerts:

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. PetVivo had a negative return on equity of 99.68% and a negative net margin of 3,817.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetVivo

PetVivo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PetVivo stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:PETV Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.40% of PetVivo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.