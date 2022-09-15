Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) PT Lowered to $20.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pharvaris from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Pharvaris from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a mkt outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pharvaris from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris Price Performance

PHVS opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $291.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris

(Get Rating)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.