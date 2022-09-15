Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.