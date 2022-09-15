Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.83

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.83 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.00). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 85.60 ($1.03), with a volume of 659,137 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The company has a market capitalization of £467.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

