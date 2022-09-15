PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.80

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.80 and last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 1200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,476.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 197,518 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 119,563 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 153,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

