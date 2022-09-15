Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Raised by Capital Group International Inc. CA

Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 658,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,442 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,640 shares of company stock worth $10,429,466 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.