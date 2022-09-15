Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $99.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Plexus’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,838 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 138.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

