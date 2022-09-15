Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,040.66

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,040.66 ($24.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,944 ($23.49). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,960 ($23.68), with a volume of 220,082 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,059.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,040.66. The firm has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.20.

In other Polar Capital Technology Trust news, insider Jane Pearce purchased 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,108 ($25.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,630.96 ($9,220.59). In other news, insider Catherine Cripps acquired 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,075 ($25.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,980.75 ($12,059.87). Also, insider Jane Pearce acquired 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,108 ($25.47) per share, with a total value of £7,630.96 ($9,220.59).

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

