Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,040.66

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,040.66 ($24.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,944 ($23.49). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,960 ($23.68), with a volume of 220,082 shares.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,059.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,040.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 332.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polar Capital Technology Trust

In related news, insider Jane Pearce acquired 362 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,108 ($25.47) per share, with a total value of £7,630.96 ($9,220.59). Also, insider Catherine Cripps acquired 481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,075 ($25.07) per share, with a total value of £9,980.75 ($12,059.87).

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

