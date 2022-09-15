Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the August 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Stock Performance

Powertap Hydrogen Capital stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.60.

Get Powertap Hydrogen Capital alerts:

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

(Get Rating)

See Also

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.