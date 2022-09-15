Prat Bhatt Sells 19,168 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

