ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.59

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $10.90. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 72,953 shares traded.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ProPhase Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Dawson James cut ProPhase Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
