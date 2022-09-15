ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.59

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $10.90. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 72,953 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ProPhase Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Dawson James cut ProPhase Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

