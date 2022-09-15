ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.44. Approximately 401,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 36,534,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

