ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 266,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,289,901 shares.The stock last traded at $46.81 and had previously closed at $49.84.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

