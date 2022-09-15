ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.81

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 46810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth $30,309,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,300,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 535,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 55,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,858 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $6,423,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

