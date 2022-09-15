ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) PT Lowered to €12.80 at Societe Generale

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €17.80 ($18.16) to €12.80 ($13.06) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PBSFY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.12.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.87.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

