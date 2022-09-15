PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of ADOOY opened at $12.98 on Thursday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $14.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.
About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk
