PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADOOY opened at $12.98 on Thursday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $14.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

Get PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk alerts:

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

(Get Rating)

See Also

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy producer in coal, energy, utilities, and supporting infrastructure sectors in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, quarrying, ship loading, mining support services, transportation, coal handling and barging, terminal handling, seaport, agriculture, power plant, trading, warehousing and transportation support, and water and mud treatment services.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.