Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.02

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.12. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 953 shares trading hands.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

