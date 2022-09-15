Raymond James Increases Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $73.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of TCBI stock opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.5% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,116,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
