Raymond James Increases Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $73.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.5% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,116,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

