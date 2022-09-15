Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.11

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $4.76. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 304,189 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Condire Management LP grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.4% during the second quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,209,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 2,160,507 shares during the period. Chatham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,174,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 435.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 1,280,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after buying an additional 1,086,389 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 47.0% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,276,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 1,047,441 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.