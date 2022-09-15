Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,892 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $1,296,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $4,529,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Regency Centers by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Regency Centers by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,797,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,471,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.91.

NASDAQ REG opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

